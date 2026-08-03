Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders immediate restoration of Khainuri road after villagers flag damage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to restore on priority the disaster-damaged road connecting Khainuri village in Chamoli district after residents informed him that around 120 families were facing difficulties due to the disruption.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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According to an official statement, villagers from Khainuri in Dasholi block spoke to the chief minister over the phone and apprised him of the condition of the road, which they said had been completely damaged following a disaster, severely affecting connectivity to the village.

Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, Dhami instructed the Chamoli district magistrate and other concerned officials to begin restoration work on priority and ensure safe and smooth movement for residents at the earliest.

The chief minister also directed officials to assess the situation on the ground and take all necessary measures required for restoring connectivity.

Dhami said timely and effective resolution of public grievances remains a priority for the state government. He stressed that restoration of roads, drinking water supply, electricity and other essential services in disaster-affected areas should not face unnecessary delays.

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{{^usCountry}} He asked departments to work in coordination to restore basic public services quickly and ensure that relief measures reach affected residents without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asked departments to work in coordination to restore basic public services quickly and ensure that relief measures reach affected residents without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister further instructed officials to remain sensitive to public concerns in disaster-hit regions, particularly in remote and rural areas, and ensure prompt disposal of complaints to minimise inconvenience to local people.

Reiterating the government's commitment to public welfare, Dhami said the administration must respond immediately to issues raised by citizens and ensure visible action on the ground.

He added that restoring normal life in disaster-affected areas remains one of the government's top priorities and directed all departments concerned to work with urgency and put the necessary arrangements in place.