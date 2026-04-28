Uttarakhand CM Dhami seeks uninterrupted LPG supply for Char Dham Yatra, flags disaster preparedness needs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the centre to ensure uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in the Himalayan state, shedding a spotlight on the importance of fuel availability for both pilgrimage logistics and disaster response. According to an official statement, CM Dhami met Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed key concerns arising from Uttarakhand’s difficult terrain and disaster vulnerability.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri, in New Delhi on Monday.(@pushkardhami X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the meeting, the CM requested that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders be maintained at 100% levels to support the smooth, safe and uninterrupted conduct of the yatra, which runs from April to November. He noted that the pilgrimage attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year, leading to a sharp surge in demand for commercial LPG. As per state estimates, around 9,67,949 commercial LPG cylinders are required during the yatra period.

Dhami also flagged the additional challenges posed by the monsoon season between June and September, when Uttarakhand routinely faces natural disasters such as landslides and road disruptions. Given the mountainous terrain and difficult access, LPG plays a critical role in relief and rescue operations. In this context, he sought an additional allocation of 5% commercial cylinders, amounting to approximately 48,397 cylinders, to ensure swift and effective disaster response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Char Dham Yatra 2026 began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by the ceremonial opening of Kedarnath temple on April 22. The Kedarnath shrine, regarded as the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, was opened amid Vedic chants, with the temple decorated with nearly 15 quintals of flowers and rituals performed in the presence of priests and officials, according to state releases. CM Dhami attended the ceremony and described the arrangements as well-organised, noting that devotees were able to complete darshan in a relatively short time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Char Dham Yatra 2026 began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by the ceremonial opening of Kedarnath temple on April 22. The Kedarnath shrine, regarded as the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, was opened amid Vedic chants, with the temple decorated with nearly 15 quintals of flowers and rituals performed in the presence of priests and officials, according to state releases. CM Dhami attended the ceremony and described the arrangements as well-organised, noting that devotees were able to complete darshan in a relatively short time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Prime minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, calling the Char Dham Yatra a “divine celebration of faith”, unity and India’s rich traditions. He urged pilgrims to follow five key resolutions, including maintaining cleanliness, avoiding single-use plastic, supporting local products, and observing discipline during the journey. The state government has aligned its preparations with these goals, emphasising a “green yatra” and improved infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, calling the Char Dham Yatra a “divine celebration of faith”, unity and India’s rich traditions. He urged pilgrims to follow five key resolutions, including maintaining cleanliness, avoiding single-use plastic, supporting local products, and observing discipline during the journey. The state government has aligned its preparations with these goals, emphasising a “green yatra” and improved infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said more than 20 lakh devotees have registered for the pilgrimage this year, marking a record turnout. In the first two days alone, over 63,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath. To manage the influx, authorities have introduced measures such as online registration, token-based darshan systems, shuttle services in landslide-prone areas, and real-time information displays along the route.

Strict guidelines have also been enforced at the shrine, including a ban on mobile phones, videography and drones within a 70-metre radius of the temple premises to maintain sanctity and order. Police have registered FIRs against individuals spreading misinformation about the yatra on social media, even as officials continue round-the-clock monitoring.

CM Dhami reiterated that Uttarakhand’s economy is largely dependent on tourism, with religious travel forming a key pillar. He said the Char Dham Yatra is central not only to the state’s cultural identity and spiritual heritage but also to its economic activity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded positively to the proposals and assured necessary action, the release added.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON