Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra arrangements, prioritises pilgrim safety

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reviewed arrangements for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to prioritise pilgrim safety, smooth travel and traffic management.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Samay Raj Sah )

Reviewing arrangements through video conference, Dhami sought updates from district magistrates on routes, traffic, health and security. He ordered continuous monitoring of weather and landslide-prone areas, adequate security at sensitive locations and quick rescue arrangements during emergencies.

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He directed officials to maintain facilities at holding areas to manage traffic pressure and prevent inconvenience to pilgrims. At Yamunotri, he ordered development of a second horse stand around 500 metres before the shrine, better regulation of doli-kandi services and action on an alternative route from Kharsali. Movement of pilgrims and animals on the walking route should be regulated, with effective crowd management at Suryakund.

Dhami ordered strict compliance with standards for horse and mule operations, regular animal health checks and action against violations. Special caution was sought at Chirbasa and Bhairav Glacier on the Kedarnath route.

He directed action to widen the Yamunotri pedestrian route and speed up widening and pothole removal on the Gangotri route. Monitoring of landslide-prone stretches, particularly Syana Chatti, was also ordered. On the Jyotirmath-Marwari route, officials were asked to ensure traffic management and keep machinery ready to reopen blocked roads quickly.

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{{^usCountry}} Health facilities, particularly on the Kedarnath and Badrinath routes, should have adequate doctors, paramedical staff, oxygen and emergency care. The CM also ordered adequate sanitation, drinking water, electricity, lighting, toilets and shuttle services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health facilities, particularly on the Kedarnath and Badrinath routes, should have adequate doctors, paramedical staff, oxygen and emergency care. The CM also ordered adequate sanitation, drinking water, electricity, lighting, toilets and shuttle services. {{/usCountry}}

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Helicopter tickets must be sold at prescribed rates, with action against overcharging or unauthorised sales. As of September 14, 66,07,749 pilgrims had registered for the yatra, while 50,56,160 had completed darshan by 7 pm. He said no compromise should be made on pilgrim safety and convenience.