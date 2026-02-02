Uttarakhand housing secretary reviews HRDA projects, flags pending housing files and Unity Mall timelines

Uttarakhand’s Housing Secretary, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, on Friday reviewed ongoing projects and administrative processes of the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA), with a focus on housing approvals, implementation of the master plan, and progress on the proposed Unity Mall in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Housing Secretary Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, during a review of HRDA projects in Haridwar on Friday. He later inspected construction progress at the proposed Unity Mall site.

According to the state government’s press note, the meeting was held at the HRDA auditorium in Haridwar. Kumar, who is Secretary (Housing Development and State Property), sought details of the authority’s revenue collection and the status of single-unit and non-single-unit residential schemes. He also reviewed the handling of residential applications and asked HRDA to expedite the resolution of objections raised at the state level, and forward cleared cases to the government without delay.

The secretary directed that work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be monitored for transparency and quality, stating that the objective of the scheme is to provide safe and durable housing rather than focus only on construction targets. He asked officials to ensure that documentation, approvals and execution are carried out with clear accountability.

Kumar also reviewed civic and infrastructure-related work undertaken in recent years, including parking sites and roadside upkeep. The press note said he instructed HRDA to maintain landscaping assets such as planters, and put in place routine monitoring to ensure consistent maintenance. He emphasised that project execution should follow the master plan, and that recurring deficiencies should be addressed through tighter supervision and quality control.

On quality checks, Kumar asked the authority to use third-party agencies for inspection and verification of works, with the aim of reducing lapses and ensuring compliance with prescribed standards.

After the review meeting, the secretary conducted a site inspection of the under-construction Unity Mall. The press note said around 45% of the work has been completed. It added that a tranche received from the Government of India has been released, and that HRDA has been asked to send the remaining escalation proposal at the earliest so that construction timelines are not affected.

HRDA Secretary Manish Kumar Singh said Haridwar district has been selected under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) programme, and the Unity Mall is being planned as a platform to display and market local products. As per the briefing, the complex will include 54 shops and three multi-complex units, and is expected to showcase products from states across the country as well as local products from Uttarakhand’s 13 districts.

In his statement, Kumar said development authorities should prioritise timely execution, quality control and alignment with the master plan while responding to public needs. The government has been conducting periodic reviews of development authorities to track implementation and improve project monitoring, the note added.