Value 360 Communications posts 72 per cent rise in FY26 profit after tax, EBITDA grows 60 per cent

Value 360 Communications Ltd, a listed integrated communications consultancy, reported a 71.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹10.02 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, while revenue from operations rose 26.4 per cent to ₹68.96 crore.

Revenue rose 26.4% to ₹68.96 crore, with significant growth in EBITDA and margins reflecting better cost management and client acquisitions. (Value 360 Communications)

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The company announced the financial results after shareholders approved its audited standalone and consolidated financial statements at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 31.

Key figures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 59.9 per cent y-o-y to ₹19.17 crore from ₹11.99 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 27.8 per cent from 22.0 per cent, an increase of 580 basis points.

Revenue from operations rose from ₹54.57 crore in FY25 to ₹68.96 crore in FY26, while PAT margin improved to 14.5 per cent from 10.7 per cent, an expansion of 380 basis points.

Earnings per share increased 51.8 per cent to ₹8.12 from ₹5.35 in the previous financial year. The company also reported a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 27.42 per cent and return on equity (ROE) of 31.91 per cent for FY26.

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Value 360 shared in a press release that EBITDA and profit grew faster than revenue during the year, reflecting improvements in operating leverage and cost management.

According to the company, revenue growth was supported by client acquisition and expansion across its integrated communications services. It attributed the increase in EBITDA margin to a combination of operating leverage, disciplined cost management and a richer service mix.

Chairman and Managing Director Kunal Kishore said FY26 marked a defining year for the company following its listing on the NSE Emerge platform, adding that earnings growth outpaced revenue growth during the year. “As we enter our next phase as a listed company, we remain committed to building a technology-enabled, integrated communications platform that creates sustainable long-term value for our clients, employees and shareholders,” Kishore stated, as per the press release.

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The company said profit after tax crossed the ₹10-crore mark for the first time. Value 360 added that its FY2025-26 annual report has been made available on its investor relations website and the National Stock Exchange website. It also said the AGM voting results and the scrutiniser's report have been submitted to the exchange in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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