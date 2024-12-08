West Ham’s Michail Antonio in stable condition after road traffic accident

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have announced. The 34-year-old is conscious after being taken to hospital in London following the incident in Epping, Essex on Saturday afternoon. The update was issued after unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari began to circulate online. A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area. “Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. “At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. “The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.” It was West Ham’s second statement on the matter after an earlier one confirming an accident had taken place. Essex Fire Service also confirmed firefighters had attended the scene and released a man trapped in his car. A statement read: “Crews were called to High Road, Epping, at 1.02pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car. “In arrival, firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45pm. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.” London-born Antonio, a Jamaica international, is in his 10th season with West Ham after joining the club from Nottingham Forest in 2015. He has scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for the club and helped them win the Europa Conference League in 2023. Antonio began his footballing journey with non-League Tooting and Mitcham before moving into the professional ranks with Reading. He has also had spells with Cheltenham, Southampton, Colchester and Sheffield Wednesday. A number of West Ham’s rival clubs have posted well wishes. A social media post from Arsenal read: “Everyone at Arsenal sends their love, support and well wishes to Michail, his family and West Ham United.” Chelsea said: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea FC are with Michail and his family.” A message from Liverpool read: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC are with Michail and his family.” West Ham were not playing on Saturday but host Wolves at the London Stadium on Monday.

