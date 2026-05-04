Where Alumni Legacy Calls, Hearts Return, and Every Journey Comes Home

A Legacy that Lives Beyond TimeSome stories are written in quiet persistence, others in bold milestones, but the most powerful ones are those that come together to define a legacy. When the legacy is painted on a canvas of endearing tales and profound lessons of learning, the roots are nourished. One such defining story in the saga of Manav Rachna’s chronicle is “Utkrisht - Icons of Manav Rachna”.

Celebrating alumni and their journeys.(Manav Rachna)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An illustrious alumni felicitation tribute, a celebration of journeys that began within the corridors of Manav Rachna and have since found expression across the world. It is not another event; but a heartfelt homecoming of individuals who carry with them the spirit of their alma mater, wherever they go.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest was Vijender Singh, India’s Olympic medal-winning boxer, whose voyage itself is a powerful testament to grit, discipline, and perseverance. His extraordinary journey has been adorned with the nation’s highest honours, including the distinguished Padma Shri, highest sporting honour the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the esteemed Arjuna Award. “Every day is like a boxing match—you hit, you get hurt, and then you come back,” he reflected, his words cutting through the room with quiet intensity and setting the tone for the fourth edition of Utkrisht: Icons of Manav Rachna 2026. Much like the ring he has so fiercely commanded, the paths of these icons too were not without their bruises, but it was in their comebacks that their true strength was revealed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Honouring legacy, together (Manav Rachna)

{{^usCountry}} Laurels, Glories & StoriesThoughtfully curated across categories - “Government Guardians & Administrative Architects”, “Industry Illuminaries”, “Momentum Makers”, “Entrepreneur Extrapreneur:, and “Conqueror”, Manav Rachna brought to life the fourth edition of its alumni grandeur. As award verticals witnessed alliteration in its words, synergy was reflected as the institute entered into its 30 years of institutionalisation. In a fitting tribute to this epoch, 30 exceptional alumni from across an expansive alumni fraternity of more than 40,000, were felicitated, each representing a facet of the institution’s enduring legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laurels, Glories & StoriesThoughtfully curated across categories - “Government Guardians & Administrative Architects”, “Industry Illuminaries”, “Momentum Makers”, “Entrepreneur Extrapreneur:, and “Conqueror”, Manav Rachna brought to life the fourth edition of its alumni grandeur. As award verticals witnessed alliteration in its words, synergy was reflected as the institute entered into its 30 years of institutionalisation. In a fitting tribute to this epoch, 30 exceptional alumni from across an expansive alumni fraternity of more than 40,000, were felicitated, each representing a facet of the institution’s enduring legacy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What made the event truly special was not just the recognition, but the convergence. It was not bound by the distance of time. Avalanches, professional commitments, turbulence, nothing could defeat the purpose of the true essence of the ceremony. The cohort of 30 alumni awardees travelled from across the world, with their families by their side, gently making them a part of the family.

Stories that Linger, Stories that StayEncapsulated in time, there are moments that quietly etch themselves into the soul of an institution. Among many, there was one that will be remembered for the editions to come. 2008 marked the rise of one of the institute’s foundational batches. In those formative days, during a Parent Teacher Meeting, the corridors bore witness to the presence of a young boy’s grandmother.Time, however, has a beautiful way of rewriting stories.Today, that same young boy stands tall as a trailblazer in the healthcare industry in Chicago. And then, on 11th April 2026, the story came full circle. The same grandmother walked through those very corridors again. The same building, the same halls, but an entirely different moment in time. This time, she returned, to be honoured. As she stepped onto the stage, time seemed to pause. Every corridor, every classroom, every memory stood witness to a journey that had come home, transformed, triumphant, and profoundly complete.Beyond Survival: A Story of Unyielding SpiritThere was a story that touched hearts in a way that will linger and stay with everyone. Beyond journeys, beyond accolades, emerged our “Conqueror” - the real life force, who didn’t just survive, but rose into a life reborn. She embraced her life while battling the evil of cancer, stood tall, and embarked on a mission to become an inspiration for those in need. In her, the world did not just witness survival; it witnessed transformation, a spirit that chose to rise, to give, and to inspire.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Excellence, In Every Form It TakesAmong the honourees representing “Government Guardians & Administrative Architects” were remarkable individuals serving at the highest levels of public service and governance, officers from the Indian Air Force including Group Captain, distinguished ranks from the Indian Army-Brigadier, Colonel, and Major, an Assistant Commander from the National Security Guard, Superintendent of Customs, District Town Planner-Panipat, and UPSC All India Rank 35 officer serving as an Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner with the Government of India.

The Industry landscape came alive as Manav Rachna welcomed an exceptional constellation of leaders and innovators, among them the former Media Advisor to the Chief Minister and current Vice Chancellor of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak; Global Business Director-Recycling at Indorama Ventures; Vice President at Paytm; Vice President (IT) at Metro Group of Hospitals; CEO of CPM India; Founder, MD & CEO of Vikramshila Research Private Limited; Partner (Technology Consulting) at EY; Director at Gartner; Executive Director & Board Member at Acumen; Senior Engineering Manager, Ericsson, Cloud Security Engineer at Google; and Associate Director at UnitedHealth Group.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among those present were inspiring Alumni Entrepreneurs, adding depth and dynamism to the occasion including Director, Vikran Engineering Limited and Co-Founder & CEO, Coding Blocks Emerging as “Momentum Makers”, the institute also hosted alumni influencers whose voices resonate with millions, translating digital reach into meaningful impact across the length and breadth of the nation.

These laurels, adding dynamism to life, are forever etched in Manav Rachna’s history.

More Than a Day, A Journey That EnduresUtkrisht was not confined within the hourglass. It was not restricted to a single day, but unfolded over six months of connections and coordinations. It had a journey of its own. Months of conversations, interviews, and engagement went into understanding each story, where the institute re-lived the lives of alumni in fragments. But, this time, the smiles were warmer and the pride was at its supreme, more than ever, grander than ever! These narratives were then woven together into a thoughtfully curated coffee table book, one that goes beyond pages and print to become a living archive of journeys shaped over three decades.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

And as the day drew to a close, what remained was not just the memory of an event, but the quiet resonance of something far more enduring. For in the end, Utkrisht is not merely about looking back at what has been accomplished. It is about celebrating what continues to grow, to evolve, and to inspire. It is about returning, not just to a place, but to a feeling, a connection that time cannot diminish.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON