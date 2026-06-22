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Where India’s Real Estate Future Comes Together

A three-day platform for real estate insights, investment opportunities, and industry networking.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 04:42 pm IST
By Genesis
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Three days of investment opportunities, industry insights, destination showcases, leadership conversations and high-impact networking at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Scheduled from 26–28 June 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the India Next Real Estate Expo 2026 aims to bring together developers, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders on a common platform.
The India Next Real Estate Expo 2026 will spotlight real estate trends, global investment opportunities, senior living, infrastructure, and PropTech, while fostering industry dialogue and business collaborations.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

 
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