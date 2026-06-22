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Where India’s Real Estate Future Comes Together
A three-day platform for real estate insights, investment opportunities, and industry networking.
Published on: Jun 22, 2026 04:42 pm IST
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Three days of investment opportunities, industry insights, destination showcases, leadership conversations and high-impact networking at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
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