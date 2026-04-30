Why Mid-Caps deserve a ‘Fresh Perspective’

Mid-cap investing has never been easy. Yet, it has always mattered.

Dikshit Mittal, Fund Manager & Senior Equity Research Analyst at LIC MF.(LIC MF)

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Across market cycles, mid-cap companies have occupied a unique space in the economy. They are large enough to have survived competitive pressures and business cycles, yet still early in their growth journeys. This positioning creates meaningful opportunity, but it also brings inevitable volatility. There are periods when mid-caps outperform decisively, and others when they fall out of favour just as quickly.

For investors, the challenge has never been about the quality or potential of mid-cap businesses. It has been about timing, patience, and behaviour. Mid-caps tend to amplify economic reality. When growth accelerates, they often grow faster. When conditions tighten, they correct harder. This cyclical nature leads investors to approach the segment with extremes, either excessive enthusiasm or complete avoidance.

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{{^usCountry}} Historically, Nifty Midcap 150 Index has demonstrated that despite higher short-term volatility, long-term rolling returns have remained resilient. Over 10 and 15-year periods, the index has beaten the broad market and large-cap-oriented indices, albeit with sharper interim drawdowns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Historically, Nifty Midcap 150 Index has demonstrated that despite higher short-term volatility, long-term rolling returns have remained resilient. Over 10 and 15-year periods, the index has beaten the broad market and large-cap-oriented indices, albeit with sharper interim drawdowns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The implication is straightforward. Mid-caps reward time and discipline, not timing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The implication is straightforward. Mid-caps reward time and discipline, not timing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A different mid-cap universe than the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A different mid-cap universe than the past {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most underappreciated changes in the mid-cap space is the improvement in quality. The mid-cap universe today looks materially different from what it was a decade ago. Many current constituents operate with stronger governance frameworks, cleaner balance sheets, and more diversified revenue models. A prolonged deleveraging cycle across Indian corporates has meaningfully strengthened financial resilience, improving the durability of earnings across both large and mid-sized companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most underappreciated changes in the mid-cap space is the improvement in quality. The mid-cap universe today looks materially different from what it was a decade ago. Many current constituents operate with stronger governance frameworks, cleaner balance sheets, and more diversified revenue models. A prolonged deleveraging cycle across Indian corporates has meaningfully strengthened financial resilience, improving the durability of earnings across both large and mid-sized companies. {{/usCountry}}

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This shift matters. Lower leverage enhances the ability of companies to withstand slowdowns and allows earnings growth to translate more efficiently into shareholder value during recoveries. As fund managers, this structural improvement increases confidence in the long-term compounding potential of well-selected mid-cap portfolios.

Valuations are no longer One-Dimensional

Mid-cap valuations have rightly drawn attention over the past few years. Following a strong performance phase, valuation multiples expanded meaningfully. What has changed more recently, however, is not a sharp correction driven by falling prices, but a normalisation through earnings growth.

Current valuation data suggests that while mid-cap indices still trade above long-term averages, valuations are significantly lower than peak levels witnessed earlier. Equally important is the wide dispersion within the mid-cap universe. This creates fertile ground for selective, bottom-up stock selection rather than undifferentiated exposure.

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In our experience, this is precisely when active management matters most. Broad labels often fail to capture the distinction between a quality business consolidating temporarily and a structurally weak one correcting for the right reasons.

Earnings are back at the centre of the conversation

Market cycles eventually steer attention away from narratives and back to fundamentals. As global uncertainty persists, earnings quality, cash-flow generation, and balance-sheet strength have once again become central to stock selection. Many mid-cap companies aligned to domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development, financialization, and consumption continue to demonstrate tangible business momentum. Importantly, the mid-cap segment in India remains closely linked to domestic economic progress rather than global export cycles alone. This domestic orientation offers a degree of insulation, particularly at a time when demand visibility within India remains relatively stable.

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Liquidity plays an important role in shaping mid-cap behaviour. Compared to large-caps, lower trading volumes can amplify price movements during periods of strong inflows or sudden outflows. As a result, mid-caps may experience sharper rallies as well as deeper corrections in the short term. Over longer periods, however, earnings growth remains the primary driver of returns. A structured approach can help investors navigate this volatility more effectively. Systematic investing, for instance, enables participation across cycles without relying on precise entry points. By spreading investments over time, it brings discipline to the investment process and helps manage behavioural biases that often emerge during volatile phases. Funds such as LIC MF Midcap Fund seek to capture this opportunity through a research-driven and selective approach. The focus remains on identifying businesses with sustainable growth potential, sound financials, and the ability to scale over time, while maintaining diversification and valuation discipline.

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Time is the true advantage in mid-cap investing

Many large-cap companies today were earlier mid-sized businesses that grew steadily over time. Participating in this phase of business evolution allows investors to benefit from companies moving up the value chain.

That said, returns from mid-caps are unlikely to be linear. Periods of strong performance may be followed by consolidation or correction. The ability to remain invested through these phases often determines long-term outcomes. In this segment, how one invests is as important as what one invests in. Mid-cap funds are not substitutes for large-cap stability, nor should they be confused with small-cap agility. Their role lies in complementing core equity allocations. For long-term investors, mid-caps often work best when they are:

Part of a diversified equity portfolio

Accumulated systematically rather than deployed in lump sums

Held through full market cycles rather than monitored quarter to quarter

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The objective is not to capture every upswing, but to participate meaningfully in the long-term growth of businesses that sit at the heart of India’s economic middle. Periods of heightened uncertainty inevitably produce the most lopsided perceptions of risk. Mid-caps, more than any other segment, tend to reflect this sharply. As fund managers, our role is not to predict short-term market movements. It is to assess whether the underlying conditions for long-term compounding remain intact.

The opportunity in mid-caps lies not in a market call, but in recognising that many well-run businesses continue to grow quietly, regardless of headlines. For investors willing to invest with patience, structure, and realistic expectations, mid-cap funds may merit thoughtful consideration.

Source: NSE

LICMF Midcap Fund

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An open-ended equity scheme predominately investing in mid cap stock

The mid-cap sector is evolving with improved company quality and financial resilience.

Disclaimer: This disclaimer informs readers that the views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author's employer, organization, committee, or other group or individual. The information in this article alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The sectors mentioned herein are used to explain the concept and is for illustration purpose only. Past performance may or may not be sustainable in future and is not a guarantee of any future returns. Neither the Sponsors/the AMC/ the Trustee Company/ their associates/ any person connected with it, accepts any liability arising from the use of this information.

Dikshit Mittal, Fund Manager & Senior Equity Research Analyst at LIC MF.

MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO MARKET RISKS, READ ALL SCHEME RELATED DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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