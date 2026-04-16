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Women’s leadership key to effective governance, says MP CM Mohan Yadav at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan

CM highlights role of women in decision-making, honours board exam toppers at Bhopal event.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 04:56 pm IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that governance becomes more effective when women take charge of decision-making, underlining the need for greater participation of women in public life.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honours Class 10 and 12 toppers during the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in Bhopal.

Addressing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said the country is witnessing a new phase of women-led development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act would further strengthen India’s democratic framework.

Yadav inaugurated the event and also felicitated meritorious students, including higher secondary joint toppers Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma from Bhopal, and Class 10 topper Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district.

Highlighting India’s progress, the Chief Minister said several landmark decisions in recent years have strengthened the country socially and economically. He credited the Centre for initiatives aimed at improving women’s dignity, safety and participation in governance.

Referring to historical and cultural examples, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has a rich legacy of women leaders such as Ahilyabai Holkar, whose governance model continues to inspire. He added that when women lead, governance outcomes often improve significantly.

Educationist Shobha Pethankar highlighted the role of women in shaping society, saying that women are central to family and social structures and play a critical role in nation-building.

The event witnessed participation from women across sectors, with speakers emphasising the need for education, representation and equal opportunities to ensure holistic development.

 
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Home / Genesis / Women’s leadership key to effective governance, says MP CM Mohan Yadav at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan
Home / Genesis / Women’s leadership key to effective governance, says MP CM Mohan Yadav at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan
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