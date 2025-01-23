Young minds make their foray into financial literacy with essay writing competition, ‘Bharat Nivesh Young Minds’

In today’s rapidly changing world, equipping children with essential life skills beyond traditional academics is no longer a matter of choice – it is crucial for their future success. In the universe of ‘essential’ skill sets, financial literacy stands out as it empowers young minds to navigate the complexities of money management as they transition into young, confident adults. Participate now to 'Bharat Nivesh Young Minds' essay competition and showcase your knowledge on the importance of financial literacy

As a step in this direction, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai is organising ‘Bharat Nivesh Young Minds’ essay competition, for students of grades 8 to 12, in association with leading Hindi daily Hindustan. The event is aimed at enhancing financial literacy among school students, thereby bridging the gap between school curriculum and practical life skills.

The competition has been initiated with the objective of inspiring the younger generations to embark on their financial journey early. ‘Bharat Nivesh Young Minds’ is going to act as a stepping stone for children, who will soon form a part of India’s workforce and make informed financial decisions for a better tomorrow.

This All India Essay Writing Competition Students is open for participation for students from Grade 8 to Grade 12 from across the country, who can take their first step towards enhancing their financial literacy. Students also stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Participants can submit their essays online by visiting bharat-nivesh.com.

‘Bharat Nivesh Young Minds’: Key information at a glance

‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’, an investor awareness and education initiative of the AMFI is organising the nation-wide ‘Bharat Nivesh Young Minds essay competition’ in association with the country's leading Hindi daily Hindustan.

· Essay Topic: Importance of Financial Literacy for a Viksit Bharat

· Language of the Essay: English

· Word Limit: Must not be less than 300 word

· For more information and registration: Visit bharat-nivesh.com

· To know the terms and conditions of the competition, visit mutualfundssahihai.com

Who can participate?

School students from Grade 8 to 12 only are eligible to participate in the competition.

When is the competition being held?

Essays can be submitted until January 31, 2025. Essays submitted after the deadline will not be eligible for the competition.

How will the winners be announced?

Winners will be announced after evaluating the essays from across the country. The results will be declared through advertisements in major newspapers.

How can I register for the essay competition?

Visit bharat-nivesh.com and click on the registration link

and click on the registration link Enter your mobile number for OTP verification (only one mobile number is valid for one essay submission)

Fill in the required details

Upload a photo ID (such as Aadhaar or school ID)

Tick the undertaking

Type your essay and submit it

Can you share some expert tips for writing the essay?

· The essay should be at least 300 words

· It must be well-structured in an academic format

· It can begin with an introduction defining financial literacy and its importance in the development of India

· The role of financial literacy in various aspects of national development must be highlighted

· You can give some examples of the current challenges India faces in this domain

· Adding some statistics can add more value to your write-up

· You can also discuss how mutual funds can help individuals plan their life goals

· The essay can be concluded by summarising the importance of financial literacy for a developed India with suggestions on ways to improve financial literacy in the country

Pro tip: To gain a better understanding before attempting to write an essay on the topic ‘Importance of Financial Literacy for a Viksit Bharat’, you can go through the descriptions of “Financial Literacy” and “Vision of a Developed India” as mentioned below:

Financial Literacy: Financial literacy means learning the skills to manage individual or family wealth, understanding the sources of income, making decisions about expenses and savings, learning about investments and loans, and gaining knowledge about ways to create wealth.

Vision of a Developed India: In the light of the growing economy and an energetic youth population of India, students studying in schools today will be at the forefront of this progress pushing India to become a global superpower. Hence, foundation for the knowledge about financial literacy needs to be inculcated in the minds of the youths at younger age to enable citizens of all age groups to experience progress of the nation.

Please note: These tips are only indicative. You are free to express your own ideas beyond these suggestions.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.