Balcony collapses in posh Gurugram society, family escapes narrowly

Panic gripped residents of a luxury residential society in Gurugram after a balcony of an apartment in one of its towers suddenly collapsed on Wednesday morning, triggering fresh concerns over the structural safety of high-rise buildings in the city. No injuries were reported as the family occupying the flat escaped unhurt, but the incident has prompted residents to demand an immediate structural audit of all towers in the society. Balcony crashes from Gurugram luxury tower, family escapes; residents seek safety checks (Representative image)

According to residents, the incident occurred at a flat in Tower E of Imperia Esfera Phase-2 in Sector 37C when a portion of the projecting balcony gave way and crashed to the ground. Family members were inside the apartment at the time, but none of them were standing on the balcony when it collapsed, averting what residents described as a "major tragedy". Photographs and videos of the damaged balcony circulated widely on social media, with chunks of concrete and reinforcement material seen scattered below.

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Hemant Kumar, president of RWA of the society alleged that they have repeatedly flagged concerns regarding construction quality and maintenance to the developer and maintenance agency, claiming that the latest collapse has heightened fears about the safety of hundreds of families living in the township. “We have demanded that authorities immediately inspect the structural integrity of all residential towers instead of carrying out isolated repairs,” he said.