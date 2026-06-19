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Your Gut Feeling Could Be Telling You More Than You Think, Says MuscleBlaze Biozyme's New Ad Film with Ashneer Grover

MuscleBlaze launches 'Lighter Gut, Better Gut Feeling' campaign, featuring Ashneer Grover, to address common protein shake complaints like bloating. 

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 11:04 am IST
By Genesis
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For generations, Indians have trusted more than just logic when making important decisions. Whether it's choosing a career, saying yes to a marriage proposal, or making a major investment, many of us have relied on one thing above all else - our gut feeling

MuscleBlaze Biozyme's New Ad Film with Ashneer Grover

Holding on to that insight, MuscleBlaze has just released their latest campaign for Biozyme Whey that attempts to reframe one of the most commonly used expressions: "gut feeling."

Titled "Lighter Gut, Better Gut Feeling," the campaign uses humour and cultural familiarity to draw attention to a less-discussed aspect of sports nutrition - protein absorption and smoother digestion.

At the centre of the campaign is a 60-second film featuring entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India panellist Ashneer Grover. Set inside a fictional investment pitch room, the film opens on an absurd startup idea that the other sharks pass on - but Grover, known for his sharp business instincts, unique invests, citing his "gut feeling." The investment goes wrong, leading to the campaign's punchline: perhaps the bad gut feeling didn't come from his instincts at all - it came from his actual gut.

Through the campaign, MuscleBlaze aims to position protein absorption as a critical factor in overall fitness performance. The brand argues that if protein is not efficiently absorbed by the body, consumers may not be receiving the full benefit of the nutrition they are consuming.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey is built on two U.S. patents related to protein absorption and carries this credential. It is independently blind tested by Labdoor (USA), Informed Choice (UK), and Trustified (Asia) - more third-party certifications than any other whey brand in the market.

The campaign signals an evolution in MuscleBlaze's communication strategy, moving beyond motivation-led fitness messaging and toward a science-backed, humour-driven narrative that seeks to make protein absorption a mainstream fitness conversation.

This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

 
Home / Genesis / Your Gut Feeling Could Be Telling You More Than You Think, Says MuscleBlaze Biozyme's New Ad Film with Ashneer Grover
Home / Genesis / Your Gut Feeling Could Be Telling You More Than You Think, Says MuscleBlaze Biozyme's New Ad Film with Ashneer Grover
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