Gurgaon: Huda razes house in way of Dwarka e-way

In order to complete land acquisition in New Palam Vihar and hand over the land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to commence construction of the elevated road on Dwarka Expressway, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) demolished a fully constructed house on Wednesday.

The demolition has created panic in the area. The Huda enforcement team, along with the police, reached New Palam Vihar around 9.30am and began demolishing the house. The owner of the house is one of the 67 oustees of Northern Peripheral Road (also known as Dwarka Expressway) with original registry of the plot. He has been given possession of the alternative plot in Sector 110A, officials said.

“I vacated my house three days ago fearing demolition by Huda. The Huda staff pasted the demolition notice four days ago asking us (those who have got possession of alternative plots in Sector 110A) to vacate. I had no choice even though I have not got compensation to build a new house,” the owner said, on condition of anonymity.

The oustees on Monday met Chander Shekhar Khare, Huda Gurgaon administrator, and demanded the possession of plots for all 350 NPR oustees, including general power of attorney (GPA) and special power of attorney (SPA) holders, as well as compensation.

HS Jakhar, subdivisional officer (SDO), Huda enforcement, said, “All plot owners possessing original registry have got possession of alternative plots and they will get compensation soon. We demolished a house and will continue with the drive.”

The GPA-SPA holders have moved the Punjab and Haryana high court for adequate compensation and the matter is pending in the court.

“There are over 350 oustees of whom hardly 67 have got possession of plots till date but none has got the compensation yet. In such a scenario, Huda should not create panic by taking up demolition. In 2015, we had entered into a policy with Huda, under the guidance of the court, to rehabilitate all oustees, but Huda has failed to comply with that. The court will hear our matter on Thursday,” Lalit Kumar, an oustee, said.

In February, Huda enforcement team cleared structures from 45 plots in New Palam Vihar. The 45 plots where the demolition took place were vacant.

The 18km portion of the NPR, falling in Gurgaon, between the Delhi border and NH-8 near Kherki Daula, is yet to be completed. A1.4km portion in New Palam Vihar and a 500 metre portion in Kherki Daula are holding up the work owing to land litigation.

Huda has completed 16.6km of the NPR and handed over the project to NHAI in October 2016. Now, the NPR has been extended till Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur, New Delhi.

The NHAI has planned a 10km elevated road on the NPR, between the Delhi border and Basai flyover, and is waiting for Huda to hand over the land in New Palam Vihar and Kherki Daula at the earliest to commence work.