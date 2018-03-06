Need a community centre: Udyog Vihar industry owners to HSIIDC

In a letter to the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Monday, the industry owners demanded that a community centre and a multilevel parking should be built at Udyog Vihar.

The industry owners’ demand comes a week after the HSIIDC auctioned a 12-acre plot to the DLF Limited at a record price of ₹1,496 crore — the highest ever deal in the state.

In the letter, the industry owners said the auctioned site was earmarked for a community centre in the original layout plan of the township.

Ashok Kohli, president of the chamber of industries, Udyog Vihar, said, “The HSIIDC has failed to develop a community centre and a multilevel parking lot. We have appealed to the government to provide the two at the earliest.”

“The HSIIDC had earmarked the auctioned site for a community centre and a multilevel parking facility. We have paid ₹1.24 core to the HSIIDC at the time of plot allotments for these facilities,” Aseem Takyar, industry owner, said.

He added that he will now move the Punjab and Haryana high court to cancel the recent auction.

Takyar said, “I had filed a case with the Haryana Lokayukta in this regard and the matter is pending there. The HSIIDC has auctioned the plot while the matter was pending with Lokayukta. I have also filed a complaint at the CM Window. The HSIIDC auctioned the plot at a very low reserve price. The industrial body should not have shown an urgency in auctioning the vacant plot while the matter was sub judice.”

According to industry owners, the HSIIDC had laid foundation stone in 2006-07 for a multilevel parking facility and the community centre.

“But nothing happened after that. We never knew that the HSIIDC will auction this plot which was to be used for a community centre,” Raj Singla, former president of the chamber of industry, Udyog Vihar, said.

Vijay Godara, estate officer, HSIIDC, said, “There was no legal hurdle on the land auctioned last week.”