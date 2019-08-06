25-year-old man killed in hit-and-run incident

gurugram

Aug 06, 2019

A 25-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road in Hari Nagar in Sector 10A on Sunday early morning. Last month, a total of at least 21 people died in hit-and-run cases in the city, police records show.

According to the police, Karam Singh, the victim, was a resident of Naharpur village in Mansesar. He worked at a private company in the city. The incident took place on Sunday at around 1am, when Singh was walking towards his home.

Ravinder, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 37 police station said, “The victim had come to Hari Nagar for some personal work. He was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing a road around 1am. He died at the spot. The suspect is yet to be identified. The police are investigating the case.”

The police said there are no CCTV cameras installed near the spot and no eyewitnesses have come forward.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 37 police station on Sunday.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after an unidentified truck allegedly hit his motorcycle near Ghata village, Sector 55, the police said on Monday. The man’s friend, who was following him on another motorcycle, escaped without any injuries.

According to the police, Manoj, the victim, was a resident of Delhi and worked at a private company in the city.

The incident took place on Saturday around 6:30 pm when the victim was returning home on his motorcycle after his shift.

Rishipal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 56 police station, said, “The victim was going to Delhi when a truck hit his motorcycle. His friend was following him on a different motorcycle. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Sunday.

Aug 06, 2019