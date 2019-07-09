First five feeders commissioned in Gurugram under Smart Grid

The Smart Grid project for improved electricity supply in the city has finally got off the ground with the commissioning of five underground feeders by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) last week. All the overhead electricity wires/lines of these five feeders will be dismantled by the DHBVN by the end of this week, officials said.

The five commissioned feeders are CR1, CR 2, PR11, Gupta Developers and K Ganesh—the first two feeders (CR 1 and 2) cover sectors 31-45 while the three others cover sectors 1 to 23.

RS Yadav, resident, Sector 40, said, “We have no idea about the commissioning of feeders, as we do not see any changes in transformers and overhead wires, which still exist. However, electricity supply has been relatively better for the past five or six days.”

Feeders connect substations with area transformers from where electricity is supplied —substations are maintained by the transmission agency such as the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN). The first five feeders were originally scheduled to be commissioned in April this year.

There are as many as 600 feeders under the Smart Grid project that was launched in April last year (to be completed in April 2022). The feeders are scheduled to be commissioned in various phases.

“These feeders have been laid underground and connected with the substations. Unlike overhead wires or feeders, which can develop faults, underground feeders are more reliable. That is the main objective of the Smart Grid project, being developed in Gurugram for the first time in India,” said Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN.

The DHBVN has over five lakh consumers, spread across sectors 1-57. Pilferage or power theft has been a big concern for the discom, as it impairs its power distribution and supply by 20%-50%.

“People will realise its impact on electricity supply soon, and once all overhead wires and poles are dismantled, they will realise its visible impact as well,” said Chopra.

The DHBVN will commission six more feeders in areas such as DLF, Sushant Lok, MG Road and Sohna Road by the end of the year. The total cost of the Smart Grid project is Rs 1,600 crore.It was conceived by the Haryana government back in 2011-12.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 11:14 IST