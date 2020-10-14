Gurugram condominiums seek exemption from genset ban

gurugram

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:10 IST

Confusion reigned among residents of group housing societies, which depend on diesel gensets for electricity, over a blanket ban on diesel generators imposed by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) from Thursday.

Residents said that they have neither received any notice nor direction from government authorities, and were not aware as to how this ban will be enforced. Residents said they are hoping for relief from the EPCA, as given over the last few years.

Pradip Rahi, president, Atrium Condominium Welfare Association in Ramprastha City, said that they received a message on Tuesday regarding the ban on gensets from the maintenance agency. However, the residents of the society have opposed it.

“The situation is not clear on this ban and it will hamper the lives of residents badly. It was the prerogative of the developer and DHBVN {Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam} to get regular power connection,” he said, adding that they have written to the EPCA on Wednesday, seeking relief in this matter.

Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that officials of the pollution department also remained unclear on the enforcement of the ban on diesel gensets. “We don’t know what we have to do and how the ban will be implemented. The residents want us to reach out to the EPCA,” he said.

Officials of the DHBVN, meanwhile, said that the ban on gensets is likely to impact only those condominiums which don’t have a power connection and solely depend on generators for electricity. “The projects where developers have not taken adequate load will also be partially impacted, but these are few. There are only 25 to 26 projects which are likely to get affected due to this ban,” a senior DHBVN official said.

The DHBVN has also submitted a status report to the EPCA stating that around 26 projects, which either don’t have regular connections or had lesser-than-required load would be majorly affected by the genset ban. Officials said that there are around 60 more projects that would be partially impacted by the ban as they depend on standby power from generators, but the impact would be minimal, they added.

Joginder Hooda, superintending engineer, DHBVN, Gurugram, said that power availability is adequate and field teams have been deployed to correct faults. “We are ready to give connections also, but developers must comply with requirements,” he said, adding that despite being given exemptions last year, developers have not met the conditions so far.

The state pollution department, meanwhile, said that no directions regarding any exemption or relief to condominiums has been issued by EPCA and that the ban will be imposed strictly.

Kuldeep Singh, the regional officer of HSPCB for Gurugram, said that civic agencies will enforce the ban in their jurisdictions. “The ban on diesel gensets will be imposed in Gurugram as directed by the authority. Civic agencies such as HSVP, MCG, HSIIDC, GMDA and others will be implementing the ban in their jurisdictions,” he said, warning violators of strict action.