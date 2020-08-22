e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported

Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported

No injuries have been reported.

gurugram Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A six kilometre long elevated flyover is currently being built on the road.
A six kilometre long elevated flyover is currently being built on the road. (ANI)
         

A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram’s Sohna road on Saturday night . No injuries have been reported, as per news agency ANI.

A six kilometre long elevated flyover was being constructed on the road.

The construction started in the year 2018 as a part of the Badshahpur elevated highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The cost of the construction is estimated to be Rs 1,385 crore.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Part of under-construction flyover collapses in Gurugram
Part of under-construction flyover collapses in Gurugram
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In