Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported.gurugram Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:32 IST
A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram’s Sohna road on Saturday night . No injuries have been reported, as per news agency ANI.
A six kilometre long elevated flyover was being constructed on the road.
The construction started in the year 2018 as a part of the Badshahpur elevated highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The cost of the construction is estimated to be Rs 1,385 crore.
More details are awaited.