Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:32 IST

A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram’s Sohna road on Saturday night . No injuries have been reported, as per news agency ANI.

A six kilometre long elevated flyover was being constructed on the road.

The construction started in the year 2018 as a part of the Badshahpur elevated highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The cost of the construction is estimated to be Rs 1,385 crore.

More details are awaited.