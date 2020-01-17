e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Two women injured in collision near Sheetla Mata Temple Road

Gurugram: Two women injured in collision near Sheetla Mata Temple Road

gurugram Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two women were injured after a motorcyclist allegedly hit them near the Sheetla Mata Temple Road in Sector 5 on Wednesday. The police said on Friday that one of the injured women was being treated at a hospital; her condition was critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm. One of the women, Dharam Kaur, and her husband, Ramphal, were waiting to cross the road. The police said the couple had gone to a dispensary to get medicines and were returning to their house when a motorcycle hit Kaur from the back. Ramphal escaped unhurt, the police said.

The police said the motorcyclist also hit another woman, who was standing ahead of them. She sustained minor bruises. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Kaur sustained injuries on her right leg and head and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 7 for treatment.

The police said her statement could not be recorded as she was declared unfit. “In the police complaint, her husband stated that the motorcyclist fled while the passersby were tending to the injured women. We are checking the CCTV camera footage and taking the help of regional transport authority officials to trace the suspected motorcyclist,” the police officer said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt or endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Thursday, the police said.

At least 28 people have died in accidents in the city this year. According to the data provided by the city police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people lost their lives.

top news
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news