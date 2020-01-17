Gurugram: Two women injured in collision near Sheetla Mata Temple Road

gurugram

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:12 IST

Two women were injured after a motorcyclist allegedly hit them near the Sheetla Mata Temple Road in Sector 5 on Wednesday. The police said on Friday that one of the injured women was being treated at a hospital; her condition was critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm. One of the women, Dharam Kaur, and her husband, Ramphal, were waiting to cross the road. The police said the couple had gone to a dispensary to get medicines and were returning to their house when a motorcycle hit Kaur from the back. Ramphal escaped unhurt, the police said.

The police said the motorcyclist also hit another woman, who was standing ahead of them. She sustained minor bruises. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Kaur sustained injuries on her right leg and head and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 7 for treatment.

The police said her statement could not be recorded as she was declared unfit. “In the police complaint, her husband stated that the motorcyclist fled while the passersby were tending to the injured women. We are checking the CCTV camera footage and taking the help of regional transport authority officials to trace the suspected motorcyclist,” the police officer said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt or endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Thursday, the police said.

At least 28 people have died in accidents in the city this year. According to the data provided by the city police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people lost their lives.