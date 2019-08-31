Man booked for sexually assaulting nurse

gurugram

A 38-year-old man was booked on Thursday for sexually assaulting and threatening a 32-year-old nurse over a period of seven months on the pretext of marrying her, said the police. According to the police, they were yet to arrest the suspect.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Sector 9, alleged that she had met the suspect, who lived in her neighbourhood, in January this year, after which he befriended her. In February, he allegedly promised to marry her, following which they developed a physical relationship, the police said.

“According to the woman, the suspect often visited her house and allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He was also putting pressure on her to disassociate herself from her nine-year-old daughter who lived with her, saying that they were going to get married soon,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

Singh said the suspect assaulted her on multiple occasions and was threatening her to upload her pictures and videos on social media platforms. He was also putting pressure on her to take a divorce from her husband and was asking her to send her daughter to her husband who lives in another city, said the police.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that on April 12, the suspect forcibly took her to a nearby guest house and refused to let her go until the next day. Her daughter was locked in the house. The neighbours complained to the police, following which the daughter was handed over to the members of the child welfare committee as the mother was incommunicado, said the police.

The woman said the suspect did not let her meet her parents and when they visited her in April, he asked her to send them back and block their mobile numbers, the police said.

The woman approached the police on Thursday after he again assaulted her and threatened her for life, the police said. The suspect was booked under sections 376 (2) (N) (raping a woman repeatedly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and his mother was booked under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention)of the Indian Penal Code at the women (west) police station.

The police said they are yet to arrest the suspect.

