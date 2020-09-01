Man strangles wife, cooks up story that she was bitten by a ‘venomous creature’; arrested

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:06 IST

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Nathupur village in DLF Phase-3 area on Monday. The police said after murdering her, the suspect cooked up a story that she had died after being bitten by a “venomous creature”. The police said inquest proceedings were initiated and after the post-mortem examination, it was found that she had died of asphyxia. Following this, the man was booked on charges of murder and was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, they received a call from Nathupur village. The caller told the police that a 20-year-old woman, Nikki Kumari, had died due to a suspected case of poisoning after being bitten by some worm.

The police said her husband, Roshan Paswan, a gardener, stated, in a written complaint at Nathupur police post, that she had died after being bitten by a venomous creature. The police filed an inquest report under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday. The police said, according to the preliminary report of the autopsy, the cause of death was “asphyxia due to ante mortem ligature” — thereby suggesting that the woman had been strangled.

Kumari’s father, Parmanand, 48, a rickshaw driver from Supaul, Bihar, said in the police complaint, “My daughter had got married to Paswan in March 2019 and both had been staying in a rented room in Nathupur since then. I live in the same plot three rooms apart. For the past few days, he had been harassing her. He used to beat her up and had threatened to kill her. On Sunday around 7am, Paswan came to my room and informed me that Nikki was unable to breathe as she had been bitten by a poisonous worm. I reached her room and saw her lying dead and we informed the police.

Parmanand said that he suspected that his daughter was strangled to death by Paswan sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. “The post-mortem report confirmed my suspicion. Paswan had given a false complaint to the police, claiming that she died after being bitten by a venomous creature.”

Lal Singh, in-charge, Nathupur police post, said, “The suspect, Roshan Paswan, strangled his wife after an alleged argument and then cooked up a story that she had died due to a bite from a worm. After the post-mortem report, he was booked on charges of murder and arrested.” A case has been registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station.

Man found dead near Pataudi Road

In another incident, a 38-year-old tea seller was found murdered, across the road from Pataudi Road police post, on Monday morning. The police said preliminary probe suggested that he was bludgeoned to death with stones the previous night. The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Baijnath Jha, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar. The police said Jha had been selling tea and vegetables from a cart near the police post on Pataudi Road for several years and often slept on a mattress next to his cart.

The police said after Jha did not return to his house on Sunday night, his wife, Usha, asked one of their five children to check upon him on Monday. His son saw him lying on the mattress with a blanket covering his body and assumed that he was asleep. A few hours later, his wife decided to check. She removed the blanket and saw him lying motionless with injuries on his face and head.

Rakesh, in-charge of Pataudi Road police post, said, “Preliminary probe suggests that he was beaten up and hit with stones on head and face, sometime during the night. His wife has not named any suspect in the police complaint. We have initiated a probe.”

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday, said the police.