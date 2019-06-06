Mercury rises again; thunderstorm likely to hit Gurugram tomorrow

Soon after heat wave conditions in Gurugram subsided over the weekend, dipping to under 39.8 degrees Celsius, temperature has been on the rise once again, climbing to 43.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, data from India Meteorological Department revealed.

Mercury will also rise slightly on Thursday and is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, which also predicts a thunderstorm on Friday.

With monsoons fast approaching, relative humidity levels have also increased, touching about 35 per cent in the evenings and exceeding more than 50 per cent in the mornings.

With relatively low wind speeds — of about 10kmph — prevailing, air quality this month so far has been in the low to mid-range of the CPCB’s air quality index, averaging at 281 on June 1, but falling to 218 on June 5.

Meanwhile in Delhi, sultry conditions persisted on Wednesday. With the easterly winds still arriving to Delhi, there is a possibility of very light rain and thunderstorm on Thursday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is representative of Delhi weather, recorded day temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The minimum settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius, also two notches above normal.

However, Ayanagar and Palam weather stations recorded maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees C, three notches above normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 31 and 54%, the official said.

“Temperatures have increased by almost two degrees over the last two days as the effect of easterly winds has subsided Cloudy conditions will prevail over the city on Thursday. There is a possibility of thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 40 kmph and very light rain in isolated pockets,” said an official of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 02:12 IST