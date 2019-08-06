One arrested for Pataudi murder, four still at large

gurugram

Two days after a man succumbed to injuries, after he and his friends were allegedly attacked with an axe and steel rods by a group of at least five people in village Telpuri, Pataudi, the police, on Monday, arrested one suspect in the case.

Jagdhir alias Bholi, who had nine criminal cases against him and was declared a bad character (a person with a history of criminal cases against him) at the Pataudi police station, died on Saturday night after he was allegedly beaten up over personal enmity.

The victim and his two friends, one of whom was an army man, were on their way to a restaurant in a Baleno car on Saturday around 9pm, when they were allegedly attacked by a group of at least five people.

The army man, on whose complaint the case was registered, sustained an injury on his right arm elbow but managed to escape. Jagdhir was rushed to a hospital in Pataudi, where he had succumbed to injuries. The accused persons also damaged the car and shattered its windshield.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said that one of the suspects, identified as Umrav, was arrested from village Telpuri on Monday.

“He is the father of the prime suspect, with whom the victim had an argument a few days ago. The other accused persons are yet to be arrested,” the station house officer said.

In the first information report (FIR) registered at the Pataudi police station, the complainant had identified Amarjeet alias Tiger, his father Umrav, Manoj, Arvind and an unknown person as the suspects.

