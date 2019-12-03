Re-carpeting of 5km road between Rajiv Chowk and Ggm railway station to start in February

gurugram

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:45 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is likely to start re-carpeting the road between Rajiv Chowk (NH-48) and Gurugram railway station in February.

The GMDA allotted the tender to a contractor in October but the work could not start due to a ban on construction activity in Delhi NCR due to bad air, said officials.

Pradeep Atri, GMDA superintending engineer, said, “Now the temperature has gone down to 8 to 10 degrees Celsius and is likely to go down further. Bituminous work on the road is not feasible at such temperatures. So even if the ban on construction is relaxed by the Supreme Court, we will have to wait till mid-February for favourable temperature.”

The road’s length is roughly 5km and it connects the city’s railway station (Indian Railways) with Sohna via Rajiv Chowk. The GMDA official said that the road is 30-metre wide and the tender includes the repair of pavements and construction of cycle tracks.

“The footfall on this road is very high since the road caters to densely populated areas in the old city and many government offices. We will repair the footpath and put traffic signage at several places as well,” Atri said.

The total cost of the project is ₹2.25 crore and it has to be completed within six months from date of commencement of work, officials said.

The Police headquarters, Mini Secretariat, forest department offices, PWD rest house, Vikas Sadan, the district court and several other government offices are located on this road. Currently, the condition of the road between Jail Crossing and the railway station is bad due to potholes and a damaged upper bituminous layer. Besides that, the unauthorised parking of vehicles and encroachment of road space by local shop owners makes commuting difficult.

Jitender Mittal, GMDA chief engineer, said, “We will remove encroachments before the work begins. We will remove the upper layer of the existing bituminous and then put a fresh layer so that the road lasts longer. This is what we are doing on MG Road currently.”

The road was last re-carpeted in 2009-10 when it was with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which transferred the road to the GMDA in 2017.

“The government spends crores of rupees on road construction, re-carpeting, and maintenance, but not a single road in Gurugram is fit for pedestrians and cyclists just because of unauthorised parking and encroachments by locals. Every road gets or develops damages within a year or two—that is a big fault on part of the department. The Sector 18/20 road was re-carpeted in 2017 and developed many deep potholes in less than two years,” Hemant Kumar, New Colony resident, said.

Ashok Sangwan, Gurugram divisional commissioner, reviewed the GMDA’s road-related project status with the officials on Tuesday.