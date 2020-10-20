Residential societies in dark over diesel genset exemption

gurugram

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:48 IST

A lack of clarity over exemption on diesel genset ban in Gurugram has left many residential societies that do not have power connections in the lurch, with developers reluctant to operate gensets in view of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Ramprastha City in Sector 37 is one such residential society that suffered a power outage on Tuesday as the developer, citing anti-pollution measures, turned off the diesel gensets. around 1,000 families residing here have been affected.

Officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Tuesday confirmed that there was still no direction from the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (Epca) on the ban, as a result of which they are now seeking undertakings from developers to get exemptions on a case-to-case basis.

The Epca’s directions earlier in October stated that diesel genset ban would be enforced, without exemption for residential societies, from October 15. However, the Haryana government had sought an exemption for condominiums that do not have regular power connections.

The Epca, however, is reluctant to give any relief to the violators this year. Dr Bhure Lal, chairman, Epca, said on Tuesday that no exemption has been granted and their order in this regard is clear. “We will not give any relief as exemption has already been granted to essential services. We have asked the state government to explain the matter,” he said.

TC Gupta, additional chief secretary, power department, Haryana, did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking a response on this matter.

According to the DHBVN, 23 residential societies in the city have been impacted by the ban on diesel gensets. Officials also said that around 60 residential societies in total, particularly in developing sectors, are partially affected by this genset ban.

Manoj Yadav, superintending engineer, DHBVN, Gurugram, said that an application for seeking exemption from Epca would take place on case to case basis. “If the developer completes formalities and infrastructure, DHBVN a give regular connection within a month,” said Yadav.

Vinita Singh, chief engineer, Smartgrid, also confirmed that exemption on the operation of gensets has not been announced yet. “We have not received any direction in this matter,” she said.

DHBVN had said that 20 of the 23 societies have submitted undertakings to Epca so far. However, none of these societies has been granted an exemption so far, as the Epca awaits a response from the state government in this regard.

Ramprastha City

After the developer of Ramprastha City cut off power supply, delegations of residents approached the DHBVN, Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the district administration to find a solution to the issue.

Ramprastha City in Sector 37 does not have a regular power connection and is dependent on a temporary connection, taken for construction purposes, and diesel gensets to meet the electricity shortage.

In order to defuse the crisis, DHBVN officials said that they are seeking an updated undertaking from the developer of Ramprastha City on the timeline for installing the power infrastructure so that a regular connection can be issued to them. “The developer has been asked to submit an undertaking in this matter and this will be submitted to the Epca for seeking exemption on genset ban within next one or two days. I have also directed officials to ensure minimum power is curtailed on temporary lines so that power cuts don’t take place,” said Yadav.

Officials of the DTCP, meanwhile, said that they have taken asked the developer to work with the residents’ welfare association (RWA) and DHBVN so that exemption is granted in the short term and electricity infrastructure is also upgraded at the earliest. “All efforts are being made to help the residents,” Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said.

A senior official of the pollution department, on the condition of anonymity, said that with no clear directions from Epca on the exemption, residents should directly file an application with Epca and seek relief from the authority. “The relief in this matter can be granted by Epca alone,” the official said.

Residents of Ramprastha City said that they would call on the Epca to seek help in this matter. “We met the authorities on Tuesday and apprised them of the problems being faced by over 1,000 families due to lack of clarity on this matter. A large number of people are working from home, students are taking classes online and senior citizens living in the colony. We are all suffering due to power cut, as supply from gensets has been stopped,” said Pradeep Rahi, president, Ramprastha City RWA.

Nikhil Jain, chief executive officer of Ramprastha Developers, did not respond to calls and messages from HT, seeking a response in this matter.