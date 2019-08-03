Gurugram residents seek stricter police vigil, improved security

gurugram

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:53 IST

A day after the murder of a 72-year-old woman in DLF Phase 1, area residents said they were in a state of shock and fear. Residents said that this was the first time an incident of this nature had taken place in their locality and they were concerned about the poor security arrangements in place. The incident, they said, had spread panic among people, especially since many elderly persons lived in the locality. Residents pinned the blame on the police for failing to safeguard citizens.

“There is no security in the real sense. Guards are only stationed near the main gates and they grant access to vehicles without enquiry. The verification of domestic help and tenants is not done properly by the police. They never get back after verification to tell us if we should be renting out our properties to a particular tenant or not,” said CM Khurana, 70, a resident of E block, DLF phase 1, who has been living in the city for the past 30 years.

In 2015, the Haryana government had prepared an action plan as per the provisions of Section 22(2) of Haryana Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rule, 2009. The action plan mandates that all police stations maintain a record of the senior citizen population under their jurisdiction and representatives from the police meet the elderly at regular intervals.

Khurana alleged that neither did the police maintain data about the senior citizen population nor did they visit them. “The rules are not followed. Neither do they visit us nor would they know the number of senior citizens living here.”

On Saturday, a few area residents met the ward councillor RS Rathee and discussed their apprehensions about the weak security arrangements in the area. “We have repeatedly sought the presence of beat constables in the area in the past but nothing has been done. We will seek an appointment from the police commissioner, meet him and submit a letter with our requests by Monday,” Rathee said. He also said that there were plans to install more CCTV cameras in crucial locations and possibly all lanes.

Another resident, Suresh Kumar, said that residents were shocked by the incident. “There is fear and anxiety. Several people live alone and their concerns need to be addressed,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Karan Goel said the police would visit the residents regularly and in case of any lapses, appropriate steps would be taken. “We maintain records of senior citizens in each area. Patrolling is also done but we will increase the vigil. We have asked the police to visit houses of senior citizens in the area once a week and maintain a proper record of the same. If any lapses and delay in the visits is found, action will be taken,” said Goel.

