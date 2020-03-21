Trucks and buses to pay ₹5 more at Kherki Daula toll plaza from April 1

gurugram

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:28 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised fares for vehicles crossing the Kherki Daula toll plaza this week. The single passage toll rate for cars hasn’t been changed; however, trucks and buses will have to pay ₹5 more from April 1.

Presently, drivers of mini trucks pay ₹95 as toll, which has been revised to ₹100; meanwhile, drivers of trucks and buses, which until now were paying ₹195, will have to pay ₹200. S Raghuraman, CEO, Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), the concessionaire for the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, said, “Toll rates have been revised only for commercial vehicles. On an average, around 62,000 vehicles cross the toll plaza daily, of which around 20,000-25,000 are commercial vehicles, so it was important to revise the toll rates for them.”

For the second year in a row, toll rates for cars haven’t been revised by the NHAI. The last time the toll rate for cars was revised was two years ago in 2018. Anish John, systems manager, MCEPL, said, “The NHAI has not revised toll rates for cars as no one wants residents of nearby areas to face issues while crossing the toll plaza.” The rates are revised every year based on the wholesale price index (WPI).

Commuters who take the Kherki Daula toll plaza said that not increasing toll rates for cars was the right move by the NHAI. Shyam Yadav, resident, Manesar, said, “Not revising the toll rates for cars is a good decision taken by the NHAI . This is one of the few toll plazas that does not have a double-entry system: paying each time we cross the toll plaza.”

Even though the NHAI has not revised the single trip toll rates at the Kherki-Daula toll plaza, the monthly pass rates have been increased by ₹15 for cars. “Owners of vehicles who want a monthly pass have to get a FASTag, and only then can car users can get a monthly pass for ₹750, which would be valid for 40 trips,” added John. In 2019, car users could get a monthly pass for ₹735.

On March 20, the NHAI wrote to the MCEPL about the revision of toll rates at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. “The revised toll fee will be applicable from April 1 in respect of different categories of vehicles at Kherki Daula toll plaza. You are requested to display rates of user fee to be collected on boards erected in the vicinity of the toll booths (sic),” read the letter written by Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, a copy of which is with HT.

The revision of toll rates was notified by the NHAI office, Delhi, to its Gurugram office on March 18. VK Joshi, general manager (technical), regional office, Delhi, had sent the letter to the project director, NHAI Gurugram, about the revision of toll rates.