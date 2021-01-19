IND USA
Govt asks states, UTs to ensure continuous power supply at vaccine cold chain storage sites

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Cold storage of Covid-19 vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine has reached at deputy director of health services Thane cold storage from serum institute of Pune in Thane and will be distributed in the entire Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra at Thane, Mumbai, (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

Union Ministry of Power (MoP) on Tuesday advised all States and Union Territories to ensure uninterrupted availability of continuous and reliable power supply at all the vaccine cold chain storage points and session sites in view of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Power/Energy) of all States/UTs, the MoP also advised them to keep alternate standby power supply to deal with any contingencies.

"Government of India has been proactively taking all necessary steps for carrying out all necessary activities for the nationwide roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine w.e.f 16.01.2021 in close collaboration with all the States/UTs and all stakeholders," the Ministry of Power said.

"Further, all States/UTs are advised to also keep alternate standby power supply to deal with any contingencies," the letter said.

Noting the importance of the continuous power supply, the Ministry of Power said, "A critical element for success of the immunization drive would be the uninterrupted supply of reliable electricity at the vaccine cold chain storage points and session sites. Any kind of power cuts can have an adverse impact on the entire immunization drive."

"Hence, all States/UTs are advised to ensure uninterrupted availability of 24x7 and reliable power supply at all the vaccine cold chain storage points and session sites in their respective regions," the letter said. (ANI)

