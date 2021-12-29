e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant as tests continue

Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant as tests continue

A coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom has caused alarm because of the possibility that it might spread more easily.

health Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 15:13 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
A nurse handles a vial of the the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Wolfson medical center in Holon, Israel.
A nurse handles a vial of the the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Wolfson medical center in Holon, Israel. (Bloomberg)
         

Will Covid-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?

Experts believe so, but they’re working to confirm that.

A coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom has caused alarm because of the possibility that it might spread more easily. But even if that turns out to be true, experts say thec-19 vaccines being rolled out will likely still work on the variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said data coming from Britain indicates the vaccines still will block the virus. But the US also will do tests to be sure.

Viruses often undergo small changes as they reproduce and move through a population. In fact, the slight modifications are how scientists track the spread of a virus from one place to another.

But if a virus mutates significantly enough, one worry is that current vaccines might no longer offer as much protection. And although that’s a possibility to watch for over time with the coronavirus, experts say they don’t believe it will be the case with the variant in the UK

“My expectation is, this will not be a problem,” said Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser for the US government’s Covid-19 vaccine push.

tags
top news
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant
Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In