Govt urges people to quit smoking, says increases vulnerability to Covid-19

The Union ministry for information and broadcasting issued a stern warning to smokers on Tuesday via a tweet where it highlighted the adverse effects of smoking and how it makes individuals vulnerable to the coronavius disease (Covid-19).

The ministry shared an infographic on its Twitter handle which pointed out that smoking reduces lung capacity and leads to diseases. It also said that smoking with pipes and vapes may lead to transmission of Covid-19 via hand to mouth along with increasing the chances of higher risk of viral pneumonia.

Several researchers since the onset of the pandemic have highlighted that smoking increases the chances of Covid-19 in people. The World Health Organization (WHO) in a report in July 2020 pointed out that smoking is connected to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus among hospitalised patients. The study released last year highlighted that smokers represented up to 18% of hospitalised coronavirus patients. The WHO recommended smokers at the beginning of the pandemic to quit smoking.

The Union health ministry also last year in a report pointed out that smokers were more likely to be vulnerable to Covid-19 as smoking increases the chances of transmission of virus from hand to mouth.

A study by King’s College London conducted in January highlighted that smokers were 14% more likely to develop the symptoms suggesting diagnosis of Covid-19: fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath when compared to non-smokers. The study also found that along with these symptoms smokers were also likely to report symptoms like loss of smell, skipping meals, diarrhoea, fatigue, confusion or muscle pain which could lead to a severe case of Covid-19.