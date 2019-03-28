I am into sports and play football like an 18 year old: Dino Morea

At 43, what does actor-model Dino Morea do to look so good and fit? We got him to reveal his grooming and fitness regime with us and dole out everything that makes him an utterly desirable man.

How do you take care of your skin? Tell us one beauty tip that men can follow.

I believe in minimalism and not too much into toiletries. I am into sports and play football like an 18 year old. Because of this I perspire so much that my skin cleanses naturally and the glow that you see is all because I am into sports. I hardly use a face wash and use face scrubs at times to exfoliate the skin. One beauty tip men can follow is to apply argan oil on their face before they sleep, I have been following this routine for a long time.

What all grooming gadgets do you have in your toilet kit?

I only have a beard trimmer, which I carry with me whenever I travel.

Share some hair care tips that you swear by…

I brush my scalp from the back of my neck to the front of head. I brush it every night before I sleep before it stimulates the scalp. If you brush it, it will naturally secrete oil that is very good for your hair. I wash my scalp with shampoo once a week and no conditioner. I get my scalp massaged once in every three weeks.

Do you follow any diet regime? Share your daily diet.

No, I eat whatever comes my way. I love eating butter chicken, tandoori chicken and shawarma. My morning starts with oats, orange juice and avocado. I take almond and walnuts in the morning with green tea. I have two bananas every day. For breakfast I eat parantha, poha or Idli, depending on what my cook makes. For lunch I have lentils, rice with vegetables or chicken curry. Whatever I eat is made in coconut oil. My dinner is usually very light.

How much time do you spend in the gym?

I go to the gym twice a week. I am mostly into strength training. Also since I play a lot of football part of my exercise is done while playing.

Rapid fire with Dino

Waxing or trimming?

Trimming.

Perfume or cologne?

Perfume.

Running or weightlifting?

Running.

Boxers or brief?

Boxers.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:13 IST