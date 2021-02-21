IND USA
Commuters at Churchgate station in Mumbai, India(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Commuters at Churchgate station in Mumbai, India(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
India adding 12 million people to working population every year: Harsh Vardhan

  • The drop in population can be attributed to the expected decline of the total fertility rate of 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which can lead to a huge drop in the population under the age of 15.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hiindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:14 PM IST

The proportion of the working-age population in the country is expected to go up to 65% and its youth population will decline to 227 million in 2036, Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan has said.

“India is currently at a stage of demographic transition with a substantial percentage of the youth population. The young population in the age-group of 15-24 years is projected to decline from 233 million from 2011 to 227 million in 2036. However, the proportion of the working-age population is expected to increase from 61% in 2011 to 65% in 2036. India is adding 12 million people to the working population each year,” Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

He was addressing the population vs Planet e-Conclave organised by WION news agency.

The drop in population can be attributed to the expected decline of the total fertility rate of 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which can lead to a huge drop in the population under the age of 15.

The health minister added that the government is making tireless efforts so that India’s youth can fulfil their potential and meet their aspirations while contributing to India’s progress. He also said that the Narendra Modi-led government does not want to leave anyone behind according to the agenda of development set under his leadership and outlined that self-reliant India will depend on the 'shoulders of the empowered youth’.

“India is geared towards rationally leveraging its youth by strengthening family planning services and improving education for girls. The government also aims to increase female workforce participation,” the health minister said.

Vardhan said that education of women is instrumental in fertility decline. He said that the nation has made tremendous strides in reducing teenage pregnancy by clamping down on teenage marriages. He pointed out that teenage marriages dropped from 47% to 26.8% and teenage pregnancy rates dropped from 16% to 7%. He said that these interventions are now showing their results and it is yielding dividends as India is trying to stabilise its population.

“India is knocking at the door of reaching replacement level fertility and has made remarkable progress in reducing maternal mortality as well as child mortality. India can achieve the goal of population stabilisation with perseverance and commitment,” Harsh Vardhan said.

