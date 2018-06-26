Mango is good for diabetes? Dietitians on why you shouldn’t have more than a slice daily

Mangoes are juicy and refreshing during summer, but many people wonder if it is safe for diabetics to have them. But what matters is not how sweet the fruit is but what is its glycemic index (GI). GI is a measurement of how much sugar (glucose) is absorbed into the blood in a certain time period, after consuming a portion of the food with a fixed amount of carbohydrate. GI matters if we have diabetes.

So is mango good for diabetics? When it comes to the fruit, you have a range of options to consider: from mango leaves to mango chutney, mango smoothie, mango mousse, mango sorbet, mango leaves and much more.

“People with diabetes must keep their blood glucose levels under control. A diabetic diet is followed to keep these levels in check. For those with this condition, about 15g of carbohydrates should be sourced from a single fruit serving. As with anything else, what assumes importance here also is portion control. People living with diabetes can therefore eat mangoes but in limited portions and in moderation,” says Anshika Gupta, who is a diabetes educator at the BeatO health app, and is based out of Delhi.

Mangoes help in boosting eye health, since they contain beta-carotene. (Shutterstock)

But exactly how much mango can a diabetic have?

“1 slice of mango or about half small cup of chopped mango is fine for consumption. However, avoid mango shakes, juice or mango smoothies,” advises Gupta.

This tasty fruit also has various health benefits. “Mangoes help in keeping the digestive tract efficient as they contain enzymes which break down and digest proteins. They are also a rich source of fibre. Mangoes also contain about two-thirds of the daily recommended amount of Vitamin C, and are therefore, great for boosting immunity,” explains Nazim Saifi, a Delhi-based nutritionist.

“Apart from this, they boost eye health, as they contain beta-carotene, which helps in the production of Vitamin A,” Saifi explained.

