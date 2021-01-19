IND USA
Russia says its second Covid-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100% effective

Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:37 PM IST
A view shows vials with EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Novosibirsk Region based Vector state research institute under Rospotrebnadzor service, in this undated handout photo at an unknown location in Russia.(REUTERS)

Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday said Russia's second vaccine against COVID-19 is 100% effective based on the results of clinical trials, the TASS news agency reported.

Moscow has said its other approved COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

