Home / Health / Study finds increase in weight gain raises risk of developing severe form of Covid-19
health

Study finds increase in weight gain raises risk of developing severe form of Covid-19

The findings published Thursday offer fresh insights into who is most at risk of complications, laying out the effects for certain age and ethnic groups and showing how weight gain matters.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Those with a body mass index above 23, which is considered at the upper end of the healthy range, are already at higher risk, according to the UK researchers.(Reuters | Representational image)

Carrying even a little extra weight raises the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19, especially in younger adults, according to a new study.

The findings published Thursday offer fresh insights into who is most at risk of complications, laying out the effects for certain age and ethnic groups and showing how weight gain matters.

The study comes as repeated lockdowns and pandemic stress lead to expanding waistlines in many developed countries and quashes the perception that only the obese face worse outcomes.

Those with a body mass index above 23, which is considered at the upper end of the healthy range, are already at higher risk, according to the UK researchers. They found that each one-point increase in BMI raises the chance of hospitalization by 5% and of intensive-care admission by 10%.

The impact was greatest in those under age 40, and the risks were amplified for Black people compared with other ethnic groups, the scientists found after studying the health records of almost 7 million people in England.

Being overweight had little effect on outcomes for people older than 80. The research was published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal.

Carrying even a little extra weight raises the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19, especially in younger adults, according to a new study.

The findings published Thursday offer fresh insights into who is most at risk of complications, laying out the effects for certain age and ethnic groups and showing how weight gain matters.

The study comes as repeated lockdowns and pandemic stress lead to expanding waistlines in many developed countries and quashes the perception that only the obese face worse outcomes.

Those with a body mass index above 23, which is considered at the upper end of the healthy range, are already at higher risk, according to the UK researchers. They found that each one-point increase in BMI raises the chance of hospitalization by 5% and of intensive-care admission by 10%.

The impact was greatest in those under age 40, and the risks were amplified for Black people compared with other ethnic groups, the scientists found after studying the health records of almost 7 million people in England.

Being overweight had little effect on outcomes for people older than 80. The research was published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus body weight change
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP