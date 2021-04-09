Home / Health / WHO rejects SII’s proposal seeking extension of Covishield shelf life
health

WHO rejects SII’s proposal seeking extension of Covishield shelf life

WHO has also sought a meeting with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani to look at the data formalities that were fulfilled before SII was given clearance to extend its shelf life in India.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:07 AM IST
SII is locally manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca under the brand name Covishield.(HT file photo)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has turned down Serum Institute of India’s (SII) proposal to seek extension of the shelf life of Covishield vaccine from six to nine months owing to insufficient data, according to officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

SII is locally manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca under the brand name Covishield. WHO has also sought a meeting with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani to look at the data formalities that were fulfilled before SII was given clearance to extend its shelf life in India.

While SII refused to comment, industry insiders said it is not a rejection of the application. “In an evolving situation that we are seeing during this pandemic, applications keep going back and forth. It is not that big a concern for companies as all they have to do is submit more data that has been sought,” said person quoted above said.

WHO has also asked the company to formulate the doses with enough titer and/or implement a higher specification at release so that the minimum specification of ≥ 2.5 x 100000000 ifu/dose is fulfilled throughout the shelf life.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doctors flag early lung infections as new Covid-19 concern

‘Covid infection may lead to weakening of heart muscles’

Govt urges people to quit smoking, says increases vulnerability to Covid-19

Biden to widen vaccination eligibility for all American adults

The DCGI in a letter to SII in February said it has no objection in respect of “extension of shelf life of Covishield vaccine” in multi-dose glass vial (10 dose-5ml) from six to nine months. “You are permitted to apply the shelf life of nine months to unlabelled vials available on hand...,” Somani had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP