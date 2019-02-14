 Academy issues clarification following uproar over new regulations
Academy issues clarification following uproar over new regulations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has responded to the backlash that erupted after it was announced that Oscars in four categories would be presented during commercial breaks.

An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Responding to widespread backlash to the fact that four Oscars will be presented during commercial breaks at the 91st Academy Awards, the film academy has issued a statement saying that all Academy Award winners will still be included in the broadcast on Feb. 24.

A joint statement from the film academy's board of governors on Wednesday criticized "inaccurate reporting" and social media posts for what they described as a "chain of misinformation" that has angered film academy members. Critics of the changes include directors Alfonso Cuaron, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese.

The cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action shorts awards will be presented during the commercial breaks this year in an effort to shorten the broadcast to three hours. Their speeches will be edited into the show.

Several filmmakers such as last year’s Best Director winner Guillermo del Toro, and Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins have voiced their disapproval of these new regulations.

Also read: Academy scraps Popular Film Oscar for a year following massive backlash

In a statement, president of the American Society of Cinematographers Kees van Oostrum said, “We consider filmmaking to be a collaborative effort where the responsibilities of the director, cinematographer, editor and other crafts often intersect This decision could be perceived as a separation and division of this creative process, thus minimizing our fundamental creative contributions.”

Previously, the idea to hand out a popular film Oscar has been shelved for now following widespread backlash, but film academy president John Bailey says that the new category was well-intentioned in its efforts to reflect a changing industry and misunderstood by its critics.

