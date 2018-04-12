After A Quiet Place’s success, John Krasinski to work on sci-fi thriller

After the roaring success of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski has revealed details about his next project. The actor-director will now work on a sci-fi thriller, Life on Mars.

The 38-year-old will reunite with the producers of A Quiet Place - Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller for the new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount, which distributed the horror movie, is in talks to pick up the project.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Emily Blunt in a scene from A Quiet Place. (AP)

The plot will adapt a short story by Cecil Castellucci titled ‘We Have Always Lived on Mars’ that revolves around a woman who is among the very few descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. The woman one day finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.

Krasinski is not expected to feature in the follow-up, but will serve as producer, alongside Allyson Seeger.

No writer is on board yet.

“A Quiet Place”, which starred Krasinski with his wife actor Emily Blunt, and child actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, has gone on to become a surprise hit.

