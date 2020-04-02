After Game of Thrones coffee cup, fans notice modern flask in Little Women

hollywood

Fans have noticed a modern flask in the background of a scene in the Oscar-nominated film Little Women. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is set during the 1860s.

One Twitter user shared screengrabs of the scene in question, which shows Timothee Chalamet’s character in the foreground, and a black flask on a table in the background. The Twitter user wrote, “lmao they accidentally left a hydro flask in the background of little women.”

Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet, was ahead of his time in 'Little Women' (2019). During the 1860s, he already owned a Hydro Flask and water bottle 💦



(via @DUNENATION) pic.twitter.com/DjfoGoW44k — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 28, 2020

A similar gaffe was notice in an episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. In a celebratory scene featuring multiple characters, a coffee container was spotted on the table in front of Emilia Clarke’s character. The cup was digitally removed from the episode online.

Emilia revealed the ‘truth’ to TV host Jimmy Fallon on his show, and said, “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth (Hill), who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91 — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019

Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen and Meryl Streep, among others, was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Pugh), and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was a box office success, making more than $200 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.

