Home / Hollywood / After Game of Thrones coffee cup, fans notice modern flask in Little Women

After Game of Thrones coffee cup, fans notice modern flask in Little Women

A hydroflask and plastic water bottle have been noticed in the background of a scene in the period drama Little Women. Just like Game of Thrones.

hollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Timothee Chalamet in a still from Little Women.
Timothee Chalamet in a still from Little Women.
         

Fans have noticed a modern flask in the background of a scene in the Oscar-nominated film Little Women. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is set during the 1860s.

One Twitter user shared screengrabs of the scene in question, which shows Timothee Chalamet’s character in the foreground, and a black flask on a table in the background. The Twitter user wrote, “lmao they accidentally left a hydro flask in the background of little women.”

 

A similar gaffe was notice in an episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. In a celebratory scene featuring multiple characters, a coffee container was spotted on the table in front of Emilia Clarke’s character. The cup was digitally removed from the episode online.

Emilia revealed the ‘truth’ to TV host Jimmy Fallon on his show, and said, “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth (Hill), who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

 

Also read: Little Women movie review: Louisa M Alcott’s heart meets Greta Gerwig’s genius in a warm, welcome adaptation of a classic

Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen and Meryl Streep, among others, was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Pugh), and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was a box office success, making more than $200 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.

