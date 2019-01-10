After Kevin Hart’s refusal, Oscars to continue without host for the first time in 30 years: Report

The Oscars are reportedly all set to kick start the award show without a host this year. Instead of a solo host, the producers of the 2019 Academy Awards is planning to recruit multiple celebrities to present different portions of the show, Variety reports.

However, since only six weeks are left until the show, the producers of the Oscars are struggling to find A-list celebrities who are willing to host the star-studded night.

This comes weeks after American actor-comedian Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 award ceremony, only to pull out of the show later. The Central Intelligence actor stepped down from hosting Oscars after his tweets from 2009-2011 containing derogatory language resurfaced. Hart, in his tweets, had made disparaging comments about sexuality.

Shortly after his "Homophobic" tweets went viral, the Academy, offering an ultimatum to the actor, asked him to issue an official statement apologising for his remarks. Hart, however, refused to apologise for his past comments and quit the award show.

He confirmed his exit in a recent interview to Good Morning America, where he said, “I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.” Former Oscars host Ellen Degeneres had earlier said that she’d contacted the Academy in an effort to help re-hire Hart.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held in Beverly Hills on February 25. The nominations will be announced on January 23. This will mark the first time in 30 years that the show has not secured a host.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:47 IST