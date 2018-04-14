An Avengers Infinity War fan’s texts to his girlfriend are going viral

Marvel fans are known to be quite passionate about their superheroes - tickets for a 31-hour marathon leading up to Avengers: Infinity War are selling like hot cakes - but one fan’s excitement resulted in him going viral on social media.

Twitter user @TseStanley23 shared screenshots of a guy’s messages to girlfriend laying some ground rules for when they watch Infinity War together, and in 24 hours the tweet has been retweeted over 126,000 times and liked over 56,000 times.

He asked his girlfriend if she wanted to go watch the movie with him, and she responded with ‘yes dear.’ But things got intense after that. He started writing down rules that stated that she couldn’t say a single word during the movie and that if she had any questions, she should write them down for later. In the event of a ‘crazy white guy’ shooting up the place, the boyfriend told his girlfriend that he expects her to take care of him.

He finished by promising her a trip to her favourite ice cream place after the movie, provided she followed the rules until the ‘post post credit scene(s)’ were over.

Here are the guy’s rules:

“1. I’ll buy you whatever you want before the movie. Candy, popcorn, drinks, even a hotdog. But you can’t ask for anything during the movie.

2. No talking during the movie, I can’t be distracted. You got questions? Write them down, I’ll answer when it’s over.

3. No hand holding, it’ll distract me and I’ll miss things I’ve waited 10 years to see. Save your cooties until post post credit scene(s). Kissing also applies.

4. If a main character dies, we cry together, if you ain’t crying you walking home. I need you invested in this.

5. If you cancel the movie date, I’ll need 24 hours notice so that I may replace you with a suitable viewer, most likely Jesse. If you cancel last minute and I have to watch alone, you’ll be hearing from my lawyer.

6. If a crazy white guy wants to come up in there trying to ruin the movie by shooting at people, I need you to take him down quickly and keep him under control. Wait until after the movie to call the police, I don’t need the commotion interrupting the movie.”

Replies to the tweet tagged the cast of the movie, expecting them to join in on the fun. Others pointed out that point 6 does not apply to them because they don’t live in America.

Avengers: Infinity War, scheduled for an April 27 release, is Marvel’s culmination of ten years of storytelling that includes 18 movies, and half-a-dozen TV shows, among other media.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

