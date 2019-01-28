Aquaman beats The Dark Knight Rises’ record to become biggest DC film of all time, makes Rs 7700 crore

Warner Bros’ Aquaman has become the highest grossing film based on a DC Comics character. The film over the weekend broke The Dark Knight Rises’ record, and has made $1.09 billion worldwide. That’s over Rs 7700 crore. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises was previously the highest grossing DC film ever, with a worldwide total of $1.85 billion.

In the US, Aquaman still trails The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight. Worldwide it is the seventh biggest superhero film of all time, trailing six Marvel movies, including Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, and the three Avengers movies.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman is a part of the DC Extended Universe of films, which began in 2013 with Man of Steel, and in 2017 delivered its lowest grossing entry, Justice League. With the exception of Wonder Woman, each of the DCEU movies has received mixed to negative reviews. Aquaman bucked the trend with a ‘fresh’ rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Upon crossing the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide, Wan had tweeted, “Firstly, massive love and thank you to the fans and audiences around the world. Humbled by the way you’ve embraced Aquaman and how it has resonated on a global scale. I’ll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic Super Heroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come.”

Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe, the film was released in December. A sequel is being planned.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:50 IST