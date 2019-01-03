Avengers: Endgame fan theory believes Vision isn’t actually dead, will be the one to save the world

The hammer-wielding, cape-wearing Avengers might actually be the one to save the world in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame and no, we are not talking about Thor. A new fan theory is putting its money on Paul Bettany’s Vision to resurrect and save the Avengers in the highly anticipated movie.

As you might remember, in Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlet Witch uses her powers to snap the Mind Stone in Vision’s forehead before Thanos could get to him. Of course, the big purple genocidal maniac already has the Time Stone at hand and he turns back time to bring Vision back to life. This time, he plucks the Stone right off his forehead and Vision drops to the ground, all colourless and lifeless. What followed was, of course, the decimation which also took the life of Scarlet Witch among others.

However, the theory, posted on Reddit by user wheresthetrigger123, believes that Vision may still be alive in some form.Check out the theory:

When Vision dies through Wanda’s hands, we saw him shatter into red pieces of himself but when Thanos rewinds time and grabs the stone on his head, he grayed out almost like this time he was able to transfer his mind to the mind stone and might’ve even had an influence on what actually happened to the dusted characters.

Thanos thinks he killed half of all life but Vision might’ve put them elsewhere ...

So essentially, Vision isn’t dead and might actually have some role in the future in bringing back all the lost heroes. Doesn’t seem too far-fetched considering how Avengers: Age of Ultron was all about the creation of Vision and the power he wielded as one of the most lethal and ‘righteous’ heroes of the group.

Whether this theory (or all the other ones before it) come to fruition, remains to be seen when Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

