Avengers Endgame: Marvel teases Thanos-centric story, unveils new logo

Marvel has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame across its social media pages. Avengers’ Twitter, Instagram and Facebook debuted the new logo on Thursday, and one look suggests that Thanos will be just as key to this film as he was to Avengers: Infinity War.

The colour scheme references Thanos’ purple and gold aesthetic, and since Endgame is a conclusion to Thanos’ arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is only natural for the film to honour him in this way. The directors - Joe & Anthony Russo - have often said that Infinity War is told through Thanos’ perspective, and indeed, the film gives him what would traditionally have been the hero’s journey.

The long-awaited first trailer for the film, which was released without any warning on Friday, raised more questions than it answered. For instance, fans are wondering if and how Tony Stark will survive being stranded in space. Ant-Man’s return and the possible use of the Quantum Realm technology is also being debated online, as is the apparent passage of time between Infinity War and Endgame.

The film is expected to conclude this phase of the MCU, leaving room for new stories and characters. Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others. It will arrive in theatres in April, 2019.

But before that, Marvel will release Brie Larson-starrer, Captain Marvel, in March. The film will introduce fans to someone Marvel president Kevin Feige describes as the most powerful character in the entire MCU. Larson has long been rumoured to be taking over from Iron Man and Captain America as the future leader of the Avengers, once Downey Jr and Evans retire from the roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:35 IST