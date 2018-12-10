Avengers Endgame trailer: From Iron Man’s rescue to Quantum Realm theory, 5 things you may have missed

While the Avengers: Endgame trailer did not reveal much in terms of plot, it has nonetheless inspired Marvel fans to dissect every moment for clues. At approximately two minutes long, the trailer - which arrived unannounced on Friday - set the tone for the fourth Avengers movie, and teased fans with how the saga could conclude.

Iron Man and Captain America were where we left them, separated by thousands of miles. But even as Tony Stark was feeling more hopeless than we’ve ever seen him - lost in space, with food and water running out - Steve Rogers was more optimistic back home on Earth.

But how will the story end? Will Thanos be defeated once and for all or will the Avengers lose more people? These are the questions that have been hounding fans ever since the Decimation - that’s the official name given to the Snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War - and these are the questions some of them have tried to answer with the numerous videos and theories doing the rounds online.

Here are five Easter eggs from the Avengers: Endgame trailer that you may or may not have spotted.

Pepper Potts to the rescue

“Hey, Miss Potts. If you find this recording, don’t feel bad about this,” Tony says in the trailer, lost and alone in space. It is his final message to the love of his life, having come to terms with his impending death. But a leaked set image of Gwyneth Paltrow in a space suit of some sorts suggests that Tony has jumped the gun a little bit, and he might be rescued by Pepper. Or maybe Captain Marvel?

It has also been pointed out that the ship in which Tony finds himself might be the Benatar - once used by the Guardians of the Galaxy. In one shot, it appears as if Nebula is consoling Tony aboard the ship and is trapped in it with him. Remember, only Nebula and Tony survived the Decimation on Titan.

Comic book reference

The Russo Bros have famously been very reverential to the source material, and this love for the comics is once again seen in the Avengers Endgame trailer - in particular with one shot, of Thanos’ armour made to look like a scarecrow. This shot is a direct reference to a panel from 1991’s Infinity Gauntlet #1.

Hawkeye’s return

In one of the many fan theories that have proven to be true, Hawkeye does indeed make a comeback after sitting out Infinity War. However, he’s not really Hawkeye anymore. It appears that Clint Barton has now taken on the mantle of Ronin, and is recruited by Black Widow in a scene that is a call back to the one in which she recruits Bruce Banner in the first Avengers movie.

Captain America’s voice-over about losing family directly coincides with Ronin’s reveal, suggesting perhaps that Clint lost his entire family in the Decimation.

Shuri’s ‘dead’

In one shot, it is suggested that Scott Lang, Shuri and Peter Parker have been lost in the Decimation. This shot, which shows Bruce Banner gazing ponderously at their faces, directly coincides with Cap’s voice-over about losing friends and family.

But...

Scott’s back

In the stinger to the trailer, Scott Lang (Ant-Man) makes a sudden appearance, asking to be let into the Avengers HQ. What he says is of key importance, though. He asks Cap if he remembers him, and the battle they were a part of at the airport in Captain America: Civil War. This suggests that many years have passed between the events shown in that movie and those that will be shown in Endgame. Cap also wonders if he is looking at a footage from the past.

But the most important bit of information in this scene is the appearance of Luis’ van, in which Scott had set up Quantum Realm tech in Ant-Man and the Wasp. This seems to be a direct indication that Scott will be the one to enter the Quantum Realm in an effort to rescue the slain Avengers, and he has brought his tools with him.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others. The film will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the MCU, making room for new characters to enter the frame.

