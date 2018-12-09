Fans have figured out how Tony Stark’s story came full circle in Avengers: Endgame trailer

As was more or less expected, the trailer for Avengers: Endgame has now set the record for most watched movie trailer in 24 hours. Fans of the movie franchise loved it enough to watch it more than once and therefore, have also found things that others would have missed.

One sweet detail from the trailer was spotted by a fan in the first scene itself. Tony Stark is sitting all gloomy and helpless, hungry and tired in his spaceship, lost in the vast emptiness of space. He is recording a message on his Iron Man helmet for Pepper Potts, telling how the end is also a part of the journey. He has run out of food and will soon run out of oxygen.

Fans have realised how much his situation resembles the first time we met him in 2008’s Iron Man. A post on Reddit illustrated the same:

Tony was captured by a group of terrorists in the first Iron Man movie and held captive in a cave. He only had Dr. Ho Yinsen, a balding who also saved his life, for company and very little chance of survival.

Years later, in Avengers: Endgame, we will see Tony in similar peril. In a black vest, struggling with depleting resources and a bald person for company, Nebula. Tony and Nebula were the only two survivors of the Snappening on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War. We see a small hint of her hand in a spaceship awash with green lights, much like Tony. It should be safe to assume they are travelling together.

The trailer for the fourth Avengers movie was released on Friday and has raked in 52 million views since. The film will release in April 2019.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 19:31 IST