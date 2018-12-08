Avengers Endgame: Just a day since trailer release, Marvels fans have already found plot holes

Marvel fans have been made such experts at figuring out the tiniest details from videos, pictures and toy covers that nothing gets past them anymore. It’s been 24 hours since Marvel dropped the trailer for Avengers 4 and it was just enough time for the fans to figure out a few plot holes. What’s more is that they found the loophole in the first scene itself.

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame begins with Tony Stark afraid and alone in space, drifting in his spaceship and recording a message for Pepper Potts on his Iron Man helmet. The helmet is flickering and beaten from the fight but still lets him record for a few seconds. The fans, however, are saying that this should have not been possible at all.

“If Tony Stark had his suit made of nanotechnology, how could he take the helmet and send Pepper a message ?,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “One question I have regarding the End Game trailer. If Tony Stark’s suit was made out of nanotech entirely, how on earth did he detach the helmet separately from the rest of his suit?,” asked another. “Now let’s nitpick a little. Are we all suppose to be okay with Tony Stark talking to his destroyed Iron Man helmet. When in the last movie his entire suit is nanotechnology and it comes out his chestplate ?? Trust I know I’m picking on the fantasy comic world,” tweeted a fan.

The confusion stems from the fact that Tony introduced his new suit in Avengers: Infinity War and it was made completely from nanotechnology. Microbots would envelop his body as he would demand. According to a report in comicbook.com, in the recent The Art of Avengers: Infinity War art book, visual development supervisor of Marvel Studios, Phil Saunders compared the armour to liquid metal.

“This is liquid metal. And when you’re dealing with liquid metal and nanotechnology, you’re not going to use nanotech to form bolts and screws and rigid sheet metal panels and stuff like that,” Saunders said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. So the first thinking we were thinking about was ‘Okay, how do we maintain something that’s still grounded as an iron man suit, but it makes sense in that it’s liquid metal?’”

Therefore, it seem quite unlikely that the helmet would be able to sit up on its own as a hard metal casing. Just to remind you, the spaceship could also not be Tony’s considering he hitched a ride on that donut spaceship to Titan. So there is no way that a space helmet from one of the older models was just lying there.

Do you think this is a loop hole? Or are fans just trying to keep themselves busy until Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26?

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 19:37 IST