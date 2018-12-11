Bumblebee debuts with best reviews of Transformers series, here’s a roundup

The Transformers film series seems to have had a thorough servicing, with its latest instalment, Bumblebee, scoring the best reviews of the franchise. The spin-off currently has a stellar 96% ‘fresh’ rating on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, based on 26 reviews. It is pacing to become the series’ first ‘certified fresh’ entry, following the mixed reception the previous five films have received.

“Bumblebee proves it’s possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain,” the critics’ consensus on the site reads.

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang wrote, “Bumblebee, for its part, has just enough wit, playfulness and charm to develop a voice of its own, which is no small thing in the context of a flashy, lunkheaded studio franchise.”

The Wrap’s William Bibbiani agreed. “As a course correction for the series, pulling the previously complex mythology way back and starting over from scratch, it’s enormously effective,” he wrote.

Many called it the best film of the franchise, whose critical reception has plummeted with each new entry. The first Transformers film, released in 2007, has a 58% score. The second, Revenge of the Fallen, has a 19% rating. Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction and The Last Knight - the third, fourth and fifth entries - have a 35%, 18% and 16% rating.

“Bumblebee redeems and reinvigorates the Transformers live-action film franchise with some heartfelt fun…the best live-action Transformers movie since the 2007 film,” wrote IGN’s Jim Vejvoda. Robbie Collin of the Telegraph called it “the most human Transformers movie yet.”

Bumblebee is the first film in the decade-plus-old franchise to have not been directed by Michael Bay, whose last entry, Transformers: The Last Knight, was the lowest grossing of the series. Stepping into his vacated position is Travis Knight, who with his Laika Animation Studios has spearheaded some of the best-reviewed animated films of recent times. Knight, the son of Nike founder Phil Knight, made his directorial debut with the Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings, and has been vocal about his love for the Transformers toys.

It is being reported that Paramount and Hasbro intend for Bumblebee to be the first in a new cinematic universe, which will also include a GI Joe reboot. Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:49 IST