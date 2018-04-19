Denzel Washington unleashes the beast mode in first Equalizer 2 trailer
Denzel Washinton puts on his Liam Neeson shoes in the first trailer for The Equalizer 2, the action sequel to his surprise hit film, The Equalizer, released in 2014.hollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2018 21:28 IST
The first trailer for The Equalizer 2, the action sequel starring Denzel Washington as a vigilante hero, was released online on Thursday. The film brings back Washington’s character - older, wiser - as he undertakes a personal mission of revenge.
The first Equalizer film, itself a remake of a 1980s TV show, was a moderate hit at the box office. It grossed almost $200 million worldwide, a solid enough figure to ensure a sequel.
The trailer highlights the central conceit behind the film’s action scenes, which involve Washington’s character slipping into a hyper-aware mode through which he can track his enemies’ most slight movements. It’s sort of like the slow-motion sequences in the Robert Downey Jr Sherlock Holmes movies, meant to highlight Holmes’ acute deduction skills.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua - who also directed Washington in Training Day and The Magnificent Seven - The Equalizer 2 stars Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo and Pedro Pascal. The film is scheduled to release on July 20.
