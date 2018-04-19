Denzel Washington unleashes the beast mode in first Equalizer 2 trailer

The first trailer for The Equalizer 2, the action sequel starring Denzel Washington as a vigilante hero, was released online on Thursday. The film brings back Washington’s character - older, wiser - as he undertakes a personal mission of revenge.

The first Equalizer film, itself a remake of a 1980s TV show, was a moderate hit at the box office. It grossed almost $200 million worldwide, a solid enough figure to ensure a sequel.

The trailer highlights the central conceit behind the film’s action scenes, which involve Washington’s character slipping into a hyper-aware mode through which he can track his enemies’ most slight movements. It’s sort of like the slow-motion sequences in the Robert Downey Jr Sherlock Holmes movies, meant to highlight Holmes’ acute deduction skills.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua - who also directed Washington in Training Day and The Magnificent Seven - The Equalizer 2 stars Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo and Pedro Pascal. The film is scheduled to release on July 20.

READ | The Magnificent Seven review: Denzel fires blanks - then it turns into Sholay

Follow @htshowbiz for more